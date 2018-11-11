Time bomb of food in polythene/ plastics simmering: NGO

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: We The Human Forum for Nature and Mankind, a registered Public Trust, expressed concern on increasing number of cases related to serious ailments viz., kidney, throat ailments, cancer, IBS, gastroenteritis, infertility etc., among population of J&K State.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Spokesman of the Forum, Prem Singh said that the abrupt rise in such cases, since last few years, is considerably attributed to practice of people consuming hot cooked foods including hot curries, tea, milk, soups etc. packed and carried in plastic/ polythene bags.

“In Jammu, most of the sweet vendors shops famous for hot Purri and Channa pack very hot chickpeas in polythene bags for customers who buy and take away the same for consumption at home.

This is not a single case, one may witness same practice going on in famous sweets/ Purri Channa shops in other areas like Jain Bazar, Rehari, Janipur, Canal Road, Gandhi Nagar, Nai Basti, Bari Brahmana and all such shops in rural or semi rural areas of Jammu. One may not imagine when very hot food items especially chickpeas react with polythene bags or plastic containers, how much hazardous that food will be for human consumption,” he said.

Octogenarian Social Activist S. Prem Singh said that these vendors might have adopted this health hazardous practice, undeliberately or unknowingly but where are the enforcement agencies like J&KPCB, Local Bodies, Food Safety Department?”

Prem Singh made an appeal to Governor of the State and his advisors to take serious note of this health hazardous issue, which otherwise, if ignored, might result in a catastrophic situation.