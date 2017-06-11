‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has action of international standard: Ali

3Mumbai: The action in Salman Khan-starrer “Tiger Zinda Hai” is of international standard and both the superstar and lead actress Katrina Kaif are putting in their best foot forward, says director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman and Katrina have teamed up again for the sequel to their 2012 blockbuster “Ek Tha Tiger”.

“Salman and Katrina both have worked really hard. This time he (Salman) will be seen in a different body type, he is much leaner,” Ali told PTI.

“The film requires a certain kind of action and it’s challenging to do it. The action is of a certain scale, it’s contemporary and of international standard.”

The makers of “Tiger Zinda Hai” have roped-in stunt director Tom Struthers, known for his stellar work in “Inception” and “The Dark Knight”.

The film’s first installment revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger (Salman), who falls in love with Pakistani spy Zoya (Katrina) during an investigation.

In the sequel, both Salman and Katrina will reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya.

“The characters played by Salman and Katrina are the same in the second part. It’s too early to talk in detail about the plot of the film,” Ali says when asked if Salman and Katrina are set on a new mission.

Presently, the “Dabangg” star is busy with the promotions of “Tubelight” that is slated to hit the cinema houses this Eid.

Once Salman is done with the release of “Tubelight”, the shooting for “Tiger Zinda Hai” will resume, says Ali.

“The film is shaping up well and we are happy with the way it has turned out so far,” he says.

