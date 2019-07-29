Tiger Division initiates plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Tiger Division in co-ordination with Jammu Forest Department started a seven-day massive tree plantation drive here on Sunday which will continue upto Aug 3, 2019 in Domana and Marh Tehsil of Jammu Division.

The aim of the tree plantation drive is ‘Green Earth -Clean Earth’. The students of local schools and colleges under Marh Education Block were also incorporated in the drive and were motivated to plant trees to save the environment.

In the plantation drive, 10,000 trees will be planted which include 5,000 shady trees, 3,000 fruit bearing trees and 2,000 trees of various other varieties. In order to ensure survival of the plants the ownership of the plants is being entrusted to the individuals planting the trees.

The event was attended by senior army officials of Tiger Division, Civil Department officials, Jammu Forest Division and Marh Education Block.

Local population and the administration appreciated the efforts being undertaken for the noble cause and requested army to undertake similar drives in the future too.