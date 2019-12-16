Tiger Division celebrates Vijay Diwas

STATE TIES NEWS

JAMMU: Vijay Diwas was commemorated at Balidan Stambh by Tiger Division here on Monday. A grand and solemn wreath laying ceremony was conducted with full military honours.

Major General Sharad Kapur, General Officer Commanding of Tiger Division laid floral wreaths at ‘Balidan Stambh’ and ‘Tiger War Memorial’ on this occasion. Senior Serving Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Jawans of the ‘Tiger Division’ paid homage.

A large number of Veterans and War Heroes laid floral wreath and paid homage to the brave soldiers who had laid down their lives for the country in J&K during the 1971 Indo–Pak War.

The sounding of the ‘Last Post’ on bugles revived proud memories of the supreme sacrifice of our gallant soldiers, who valiantly fought to safeguard the integrity and unity of our country.