Tiger Division celebrates Vijay Diwas

JAMMU: Vijay Diwas was commemorated at Balidan Stambh by
Tiger Division here on Monday. A grand and solemn wreath laying ceremony was
conducted with full military honours.
Major General
Sharad Kapur, General Officer Commanding of Tiger Division laid floral wreaths
at ‘Balidan Stambh’ and ‘Tiger War Memorial’ on this occasion. Senior Serving Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and
Jawans of the ‘Tiger Division’ paid homage.
A large number
of Veterans and War Heroes laid floral wreath and paid homage to the brave
soldiers who had laid down their lives for the country in J&K during the
1971 Indo–Pak War.
The sounding
of the ‘Last Post’ on bugles revived proud memories of the supreme sacrifice of
our gallant soldiers, who valiantly fought to safeguard the integrity and unity
of our country.
