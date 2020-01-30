TIC hosts symposium on ‘Conservation of Water’

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Tehsil Information Center Ramnagar, Udhampur today organized a symposium contest on the topic “Conservation of water a need of an hour” in the premises of Government Higher Secondary School Marta of Tehsil Ramnagar.

Sr. Lecturer of the school, Kasturi Lal was the chief guest on the occasion. As many as 10 participants of the shcool participated in the symposium and expressed their views on the vital issue.

Raj Kumar of 12th class was declared best speaker while Neha Devi of class 12th and Saruti Mansotra of class 11th secured second and third positions respectively. Besides, Sonali Bandral of class 10th and Neetika Devi of class 10thbagged consolation prizes.

While addressing the students, the chief guest said that the aim of the programme is to create awareness among the general public regarding conservation and judicious use of water. He stressed that water conservation is very important for our future generation and also highlighted the importance of water hygiene and its advantages in present life.

He urged the students to keep water bodies neat and clean and take measures to conserve them for future. He appreciated the efforts of Information Department for creating awareness by mean of symposia and urged the Department to hold more such events in the near future also. Jatinder Singh, Anita Gupta and Ritu Kumari acted as judges while SM Tharmatt conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes and merit certificates among the participants. Among others, Officials of Information department besides staff members and students of the school were present on the occasion.