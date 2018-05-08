Thunderstorm, squall to lash parts of north

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Thund-erstorm accompanied by squall and hail is likely to lash large parts of northern and eastern India besides isolated places with winds gusting up to 50-70 kilometers per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with squall, is also very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds, is very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Bihar, western Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Today, thunderstorm, accompanied by squall with wind speed reaching 50- 70 kmph and hail, is very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a home ministry spokesperson said quoting the IMD advisory.