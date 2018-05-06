Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, NCR

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Thunderstorm along with rain is likely in some places of Delhi and adjoining NCR today, the Home Ministry said.

Quoting an advisory of the India Meteorological Department, a Home Ministry spokesperson said thunderstorm and rain would occur over some places in Delhi and adjoining NCR, including Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja, Greater Noida, and Bulandshahr today.

As many as 124 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured in five states as a severe dust storm hit the region last week. (PTI)