Three-yr-RI to ‘Tantrik’ in molestation case

JAMMU: Third Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Subash C Gupta on Wednesday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fine of Rs 10,000 to Ashok Kumar, son of Munshi Ram, resident of Bajigar Basti, Bahu Fort, Jammu, an alleged ‘Tantrik’ for an offence related to molestation and sexual exploitation of a young girl of marriageable age under the pretext of curing her from the influence of evil spirit namely ‘Jalveer’.

According to police case, on the basis of complaint filed by the prosecutrix, Police Station, Bagh-e-Bahu registered a Case FIR No. 41/2017 for commission of offences under section 376 of RPC. Accused Ashok Kumar used to visit the house of prosecutrix and when she reached the age of 18 years, he convinced her parents that she was under the influence of evil spirit namely ‘Jalveer’ and requires treatment. He conveyed them that he also knows the treatment of ‘Jalveer’. Consequently, parents of prosecutrix agreed for treatment as they have full faith upon him. He referred himself also as faith healer, ‘Tantrik’. Thereafter, in the year 2014, treatment of prosecutrix was started by the accused. In the garb of the same, he started causing sexual harassment to her. On objections being raised about her sexual harassment, he told her that the treatment of ‘Jalveer’ is to be undertaken by him as if he is her husband. In the currency of afore referred treatment, accused used to take her in different rooms and committed rape. On being told by her regarding the aforementioned happening to her family members, they did not pay any heed, in this regard. Her father, brother and sister treat the accused Ashok Kumar as their ‘Spiritual Teacher (Guru). He had also developed friendship with her father.

They did not believe the prosecutrix. Thereafter, on April 16, 2017, he went to the house of her maternal uncles at Jindrah, Jammu. She narrated all the happenings occurred with her to her maternal uncles at Jindrah. They advised her to lodge FIR. Thereafter, on April 20, 2017, she lodged the written report with the police.