Three women attempt suicide

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Three women attempted suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at their respective homes on Wednesday. According to a report, Ekta Kumari wife of Madan Lal resident of Nanga sector Ramgarh consumed some poisonous substance at her home. On seeing her unconscious, her family members immediately shifted her to Community Health Centre Ramgarh for treatment, from where doctor referred her to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation. Meanwhile, Ram Bai wife of Ajay Kumar resident of Chhattisgarh at present staying at Samba also took some poisonous substance in her house and was shifted to hospital. Police has taken cognizance of matter and started investigation. In another case, Ashu Devi wife of resident of Kalakote took took some poisonous substance in her house.