Three-week EDP concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: The three week training programme for aspiring entrepreneurs organised by Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), District Centre Kargil concluded on Wednesday at Language Center here.

40 educated unemployed youth of the district in the age group of 18-40 years participated in the Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) which was conducted by the Institute under Seed Capital Fund Scheme and Youth Start up Loan Scheme for the so as to enable them to earn their livelihood.

During the training programme the candidates got an opportunity to choose a varied range of activities including hardware, tailoring and Knitting, Boutique, paneling, Local dishes and furnishing etc. The training programme was modeled for manufacturing, services and agro-allied sectors so as to enable the aspirants to choose from a range of entrepreneurial activities viable in their respective areas.

Aga Syed Mujtaba, Executive Councilor for Social Welfare was the Chief Guest on the occasion. While addressing the entrepreneurs the EC while appreciating(JKEDI), District Centre Kargil for having organized the training programme said that the basic for doing anything is the dedication and hard work of the person himself and the young entrepreneurs ought to make the best use of the training inputs and exposure so that they can succeed in their respective business activities.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur and owner of Munshi Aziz Bhat Museum and Munshi Habibullah Public School Ajaz Hussain Munshi highlighted that today’s generation is smart and intelligent enough and appealed that understanding of oneself and hard work is necessary in order to achieve success.

Earlier, District Nodal Officer JKEDI Kargil Ladakh, Gulzar Ali in his welcome address highlighted the various schemes being implemented by JKEDI for the welfare of youth. He emphasized on the need of entrepreneurship and skill development in the district and inspired the participants to become entrepreneurs and create jobs rather than seeking.

Coordinator JKEDI Muhammad Ali in his address said that JKEDI is providing platform for the unemployed youth of Kargil and congratulated all the participants for choosing entrepreneurship as their career option. He wished the participants for their successful future. He further added that various opportunities and resources are still to explore in Kargil

IPO District Industries Center Mudassir Hussain, Branch Manager JK Bank Kargil Ahsan Ali, News Editor All India Radio Kargil Muhammad Abdullah and officers from different departments were also present on the occasion. Pertinently, EDPs (training) are part of the Institute’s ongoing process to reach every nook and corner of the district and equip the unemployed youth with life sustainable business skills. The EDPs are generally aimed at providing lessons on skill development, performance improvement as well as business cum sector specific and self-development training to the participating youth.

Sharing their experiences at the valediction ceremony, the trained aspirants said that the EDP programme has given them a great deal of confidence to start their entrepreneurial journey.