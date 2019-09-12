Three vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three vehicles have been stolen from different areas of the city on Wednesday. As per the details, Raman Kumar, resident of Gandhi Nagar lodged a complaint with police that someone has stolen his scooty which he had parked outside RTO Office . Police has registered a case and started investigation. Mohan Lal, resident of Devgarh lodged missing complaint of his bike with police while Channi Police also registered a scooty theft case on the complaint of Rakesh Kumar, resident of Channi.