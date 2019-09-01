Three vehicles stolen

State Times News JAMMU: Three vehicles have been stolen from different areas of the city on Saturday. As per the details, Gulshan Kumar, resident of Sarwal lodged a complaint with Bakshi Nagar Police that his scooty has been stolen which he had parked in GMC Hospital. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Nowabad Police also registered a similar case on the compliant of Rajat Gupta, resident of Canal Road and Sanjay Pargal also lodged with police against theft of his bike.
