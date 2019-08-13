Three vehicles stolen

State Times News JAMMU: Three vehicles have been stolen from different places here on Monday. As per the details, Sunil Tondan, resident of Bakshi Nagar lodged complaint with police that his scooty (JK02AP-1259) is missing which he parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, GMC police also registered a bike (JK21B-0928) theft case on the compliant of Kulveer Singh, resident of Samba while City police registered a scooty theft case on the compliant of Shubham Sharma, resident of Raghunath Pura. Fakeer Chand, resident of Paloura, lodged a complaint with Janipur Police that somebody has stolen goods from his plot. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
Anurag Kashyap deletes Twitter account, claims parents and daughter were getting threats
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 2’ to release on December 13
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper