Three vehicles stolen

JAMMU: Three vehicles have been stolen from different places here on Monday.

As per the details, Sunil Tondan, resident of Bakshi Nagar lodged complaint with police that his scooty (JK02AP-1259) is missing which he parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, GMC police also registered a bike (JK21B-0928) theft case on the compliant of Kulveer Singh, resident of Samba while City police registered a scooty theft case on the compliant of Shubham Sharma, resident of Raghunath Pura.

Fakeer Chand, resident of Paloura, lodged a complaint with Janipur Police that somebody has stolen goods from his plot.

Police has registered a case and started investigation.