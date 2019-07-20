Three vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three vehicles have been stolen in city on Friday.

As per the details, Dr Vikram Sharma, resident of Sarwal lodged a complaint with police that his bike is missing which he had parked in Gandhi Nagar.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Sharma, resident of Nanak Nagar also lodged a similar complaint about theft of his scooty while Ram Giri, resident of Preet Nagar also lodged a compliant regarding theft of his motorcycle.