Three vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three vehicles have been stolen in city on Friday. As per the details, Dr Vikram Sharma, resident of Sarwal lodged a complaint with police that his bike is missing which he had parked in Gandhi Nagar. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Sharma, resident of Nanak Nagar also lodged a similar complaint about theft of his scooty while Ram Giri, resident of Preet Nagar also lodged a compliant regarding theft of his motorcycle.
