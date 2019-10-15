Three vehicle lifters held, 4 scooties recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Monday detained three vehicle lifters and recovered 4 scooties from their possession. As per the details, on October 5, 2019 a case vide FIR No.153/2019 was registered at Police Station Pacca Danga on the complaint of Meera Sharma, wife of Ajay Gupta, resident of 40-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar with regard to theft of her Scooty (JK02BK-0358) from Parade area. Investigation of the case was entrusted to Incharge Police Post Parade, SI Anil Kumar.

During investigation, team headed by Incharge Police Post Parade rounded up number of suspects and developed leads, based on which one Himanshu Gill alias Prince, son of Anthoni Gill, resident of Rehari was apprehended. On his disclosure, aforesaid stolen scooty was recovered from his possession. During further enquiry, he admitted that two more persons namely, Sandeep Kumar, son of Parkash Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar, Jammu and Dev Singh alias Sunny, son of Lalit Chauhan, resident of Trikuta Nagar, Jammu are involved in the theft case. Later, police apprehended them.

On their disclosure, three more Scooties bearing Chassis Nos. MF41F5051G7314042, ME4JC446M198870786 and ME4JF509BH7106148 which they had stolen from different areas of Jammu City were recovered from their possession on Monday.