Three Udhampur boys attend Qwan Ki Do seminar

SPORTS REPORTERS JAMMU: Three boys from Udhampur attended first International Qwan Ki Do seminar, organised by Qwan Ki Do Federation of India, at MD University, Rohtak in Haryana. All these players, Gourav Attri, Aman Chandale and Udhay Sharma belonged to District Udhampur Sports Academy and have already done Ist Dan Black Belt. Young achievers were appreciated and felicitated by Special Guest, Dr Anu Mahajan. She also complimented the coach, Narayan Dass.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
Katy Perry, Dua Lipa take Mumbai by storm at OnePlus Music Festival
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper