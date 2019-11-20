Three Udhampur boys attend Qwan Ki Do seminar

SPORTS REPORTERS

JAMMU: Three boys from Udhampur attended first International Qwan Ki Do seminar, organised by Qwan Ki Do Federation of India, at MD University, Rohtak in Haryana. All these players, Gourav Attri, Aman Chandale and Udhay Sharma belonged to District Udhampur Sports Academy and have already done Ist Dan Black Belt. Young achievers were appreciated and felicitated by Special Guest, Dr Anu Mahajan. She also complimented the coach, Narayan Dass.