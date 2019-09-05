Three theft cases reported

State Times News JAMMU: Three theft cases have been reported in city on Wednesday. As per details, an engineer working for a mobile company lodged a complaint with Nowabad Police that somebody has stolen 24 batteries from a mobile tower situated at NITCO Lane. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Nitan Kumar, Director of a Pipe factory lodged a complaint with Bari Brahmana Police that somebody has stolen some goods from his factory. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation. Harpreet Singh, resident of Rehari Chungi lodged a complaint with Gangyal Police that somebody has stolen cash and bags, after breaking the window panel of his car, which he had parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
