Three terrorists killed, jawan martyred in Pulwama

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Three terrorists were gunned down in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday in an encounter in which an Army jawan was also martyred, officials said.

Three terrorists have been killed and the firing has stopped, Army officials said.

An Army jawan was martyred in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district, they said.

A civilian suffered injuries in the crossfire, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt following information about the presence of some militants.

The search operation led to a gunbattle after the militants fired at the security forces, they said.

“The firing has stopped and the search operation is continuing,” an Army official said.

On November 2, two Army soldiers were killed and a CRPF jawan suffered was injured in an encounter with militants at Samboora in Pampore area of Pulwama. The encounter ended with the gunning down of a terrorists.

Meanwhile, security forces busted two hideouts of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday but no arrests were made.

Security forces launched a search operation in Najwan forests of Ganderbal following information about presence of terrorist hideouts in the area, a police official said. He said during searches, two hideouts of LeT terrorists were busted and a cache of explosives was recovered from there.

The recoveries included one UBGL thrower, 19 shells of UBGL, three Chinese hand grenades, one wireless set, one 51 mm mortar shell and one magazine of AK 47 rifle, the official said.

He said blankets and some eatables were also recovered from the hideouts, indicating that the militants were using these places.

However, no arrests were made in connection with the recoveries, he added.