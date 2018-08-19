Three terrorists killed in infiltration bid along LoC

Share Share 0 Share 0

Pak violates ceasefire in Uri sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists were killed on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Terrorists were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. Three of them were killed,” a police official said, adding a search operation was on in the area.

Further details were awaited, the official said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) S P Vaid also confirmed the killing of terrorists.

“Three terrorists killed by Army while infiltrating in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara today,” Vaid tweeted.

A Srinagar based news agency reported that evening to midnight cross LoC firing in Tanghdar sector has gripped fear among the people for the first time after 2005.

The agency reported that for the past four days cross LoC firing has been taking place from 8 PM in the evening till past midnight. The intermittent cross LoC firing, locals said, has injected fear in the area. They said that since the bunkers erected before 2005 got dismantled due to strong tremors during earthquake that year, the residents were this time facing hot times. The residents said that if the alternative arrangements for their shelter were not made on fast track basis they would be forced to flee from the area.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector with unprovoked shelling, although there was no loss of life, police said.

“Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces on the Thajal-Chranda area of Uri (in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district),” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain said.

One of the shells hit a washroom adjacent to a house in Thajal and damaged it, he said.

No loss of life has been reported, the SSP added.