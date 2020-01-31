Three terrorists gunned down near Bann Toll Plaza

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Police intercepted a Srinagar bound truck at Bann Toll Plaza on Jammu-Srinagar Highway.The truck bound terrorists fired on police triggering an encounter. One police man injured,one terrorist killed.Encounter going on.More details to follow.
