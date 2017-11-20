Three terrorists arrested in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad have been arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, while grenade was hurled by terrorists on a team of security forces which was withdrawing from Parimpora, police said here on Sunday.

In a major success, three terrorists were arrested in Budgam and an SLR rifle, a pistol and few grenades were seized from their possession, a police official said.

The investigation is going on, the official said, adding that they belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. He did not share further details. Meanwhile, terrorists hurled a grenade at a team of security forces which was withdrawing from Parimpora area in the outskirts of the city here on Sunday, sources said.

The terrorists hurled the grenade towards the team, which was withdrawing after their law and order duties, at a foot over-bridge which exploded with a loud bang, the sources said.

They said there was no loss of life or injury to anyone.

However, the police did not confirm the incident.