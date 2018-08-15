Three stone crushers sealed

State Times News
JAMMU: A team of Geology and Mining Department sealed three illegally operating Stone Crushers in the Tawi river bed.
The sealing was done in presence of Magistrate and Police.
The stone crushers were extracting minor minerals in odd hours from Tawi river bed downstream 4th bridge which has been banned by the High Court.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B to guest star in Kajol’s ‘Helicopter Eela!’
Triple talaq against Indian Constitution: Shabana Azmi
I have always run away from labels, says Akshay Kumar
Your child can also be a victim of mental health issue!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTION 12tH –– 18TH AUGUST 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper