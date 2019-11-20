Three Stenographers promoted as Pvt Secys

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday promoted three Senior Scale Stenographers of Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Subordinate) Service as Private Secretaries.

“On the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee/Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the regular promotion of the three Senior Stenographers of the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Subordinate) Service as Private Secretaries in Level-8 of Rd 47,600-1,51,100 in the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II,” reads the GAD order.

Three Senior Stenographers who have been promoted as Private Secretaries include Masroof Sultan Guroo, Arshad Ahmad Qureshi and Poonam Bala.