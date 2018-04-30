Three SSG men in CM Security injured in Drass accident

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Security vehicle of J&K Chief Minister met with accident at Minimarg on Drass- Srinagar Road leaving three SSG personnel injured. The security vehicle was on way to Drass from Srinagar.

Yesterday another civilian vehicle met with accident at the same spot resulting in the death of two civilian and injuries to six others.

Srinagar Kargil Road was opened for vehicular traffic a few days back but is still covered under heavy snowfall making driving dangerous.