Three SPOs booked under NDPS Act

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Monday arrested three SPOs and recovered 75 gm heroin from their possession at Miran Sahib.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Miran Sahib, while on Naka checking at Brigade Road, stopped a Swift car (JK02BK 8700) on way from Miran Sahib for checking. On checking, 75 gm of heroin like substance was recovered from the possession of three persons aboard the aforesaid vehicle viz 22 gm from Sunny, son of Bua Ditta, resident of Barjalla, 26 gm from Khurshid Ahmed alias Kalu, son of Din Mohd, resident of Barjala and 27 gm from Javed Ahmed Mir, son of Gh Mohd Mir, resident of Kupwara. On questioning, it came to light that all three of them were SPOs. Based on this, a case vide FIR No. 93/2019 under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 NDPS Act was registered against them and investigation was taken up