Three Special Scale Officers promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday promoted the Special Scale Officers of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service to the Super Time Scale.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the promotion of three Special Scale Officers of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service to the Super Time Scale of Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200/Level-14 from October 18, 2019 i.e the date of meeting of Establishment-cum-Selection Committee,” reads the government order.

Those who have been promoted include Mahesh Dass, Director Finance, Transport Department; Parvaiz Sajad Sofi, Director Finance, J&K Funds Organisation, Kashmir; and Shadi Lal Pandita, Director Codes, Finance Department.

“Consequent upon their promotion to the Super Time Scale the aforesaid officers are designated as Director General in their respective Departments,” the order further stated.