Three soldiers killed, 1 injured in avalanche

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: At least three soldiers were on Friday killed after an avalanche hit an army camp in Kupwara district.

The incident that took place at Kupwara’s Machil Sector also left an Army personnel injured.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed deep sorrow over the death of three soldiers in Machil sector of Kupwara who were killed when their post came under an avalanche today.

The Chief Minister has conveyed her sympathies to the families of dead soldiers.