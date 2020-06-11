Three Shramik Special trains to leave for Chhattisgarh, MP on June 12

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As part of evacuation of outbound migrant workers stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, three Shramik special trains will leave from Katra for Chhattisgarh and MP on 12th of June 2020.

As per an official intimation received here on Thursday, the authorities have urged upon the migrant workers, who desire to go back to their states, to register themselves with the Labour Department and wait for their turn. Further, no body shall be allowed to board the train unless he/she has been included and approved by the administration. Govt. has stated that all such movements will be with complete adherence to health check and clearances.