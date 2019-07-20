Three SHOs among five transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Tejinder Singh on Friday transferred three Station House Officers (SHOs) among five police officers.

According to order, Inspector Ravi Singh Parihar has been transferred from District Police Line (DPL) Jammu and posted as Station House Officer (SHO) Kanachak; Inspector Naresh Sharma has been transferred from DPL Jammu and posted as SHO Janipur; Inspector Harmohinder Singh has been transferred from Police Station Janipur and posted as SHO Arnia; Inspector Romil Singh has been transferred from Police Station Kanachak and posted at DPL Jammu while S-I Bansi Lal has been transferred from Police Station Arnia and posted at DPL Jammu.