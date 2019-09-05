Three SHOs among 12 cops transferred

State Times News

JAMMU/KATHUA: Three Station House Officers have been transferred and posted in Jammu and Kathua on Wednesday.

As per an order issued by SSP Jammu, Karan Chalotra who was awaiting orders of posting at District Police Lines, has been posted as SHO Bakshi Nagar; Pardeep Sharma from District Police Lines has been posted as SHO Akhnoor; Sanjeev Gupta has been transferred from Akhnoor to District Police Lines while SI Saimas Bhatti has been posted as Incharge Police Post SMGS.

In another order issued by SSP Kathua, Satish Kumar has been sent to District Police Lines from Bani while Bhupinder Singh, who was IO in District Police Lines, has been posted as SHO Bani; Yoginder Singh from Malhar has been transferred to Billawar; Vijayas Kumar has been transferred from Billawar to Hiranagar as SHO; Mohd Qasim, who was second SHO at Malhar has been given the charge of Police Station; JP Singh posted in Nagri Police Post has been posted at Police Station Hiranagar; SI Sandeep Charak from Rajbagh to Nagri Police Post while Satish Sharma from Ramkote Police Post has been transferred to Rajbagh.