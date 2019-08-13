Three shopkeepers held for black-marketing ration

State Times News

NAGROTA: Police on Monday detained three persons for black-marketing government ration at Nagrota.

As per the details, on a tip off police raided three shops and seized government ration from it. The accused identified as Riyaz Ahmed, resident of Byepass Nagrota; Javed Dar, resident of Sidhra and Mohd Javed, resident of Nagrota were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.