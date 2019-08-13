Three shopkeepers held for black-marketing ration

State Times News NAGROTA: Police on Monday detained three persons for black-marketing government ration at Nagrota. As per the details, on a tip off police raided three shops and seized government ration from it. The accused identified as Riyaz Ahmed, resident of Byepass Nagrota; Javed Dar, resident of Sidhra and Mohd Javed, resident of Nagrota were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
Anurag Kashyap deletes Twitter account, claims parents and daughter were getting threats
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 2’ to release on December 13
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper