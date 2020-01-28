Three sentenced for attempt to outrage modesty of girl

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: A Court in Rajouri on Tuesday awarded a total of six years imprisonment and Rs 23,000 fine to three persons convicted for trespassing and attempt to abduct and outrage the modesty of a girl in a village in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir over nine years ago, police said.

On the intervening night of November 1 and 2 in 2010 in Chowki Handan village of Nowshera in Rajouri, Amit Kumar, Ajay Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar of Dhanaka village intruded into the house of the girl with “malafide intentions” but escaped after her family raised an alarm, a police official said quoting the public prosecutor in the case.

He said the trial started in the court of Principal District and Session Judge Rajouri on November 29, 2011, and 12 prosecution witness were examined.

After completion of the trial, Principal District and Session Judge Jaffar Hussain Beig convicted the three persons, he said.

“The accused have been sentenced to three years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine under sections 366 RPC (abduction) and 511 RPC (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments).

“They were also sentenced to two years imprisonment and Rs 8,000 fine under section 457 RPC (house-trespass), and one year imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine under section 354 RPC (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),” the official said.

He said the three have been sent to central jail in Jammu after their conviction.