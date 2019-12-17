Three new air quality monitoring centres in Patna

Patna: Three air ambient quality monitoring centres have been set up here to keep a tab on the air quality of the Bihar state capital.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday inaugurated the three new “air ambient quality monitoring centre”- one each at Eco Park, SK Memorial Hall and BIT Mesra campus- at a function held at Eco Park here.

The state capital’s air quality was earlier being measured with the help of only one air ambient quality monitoring centre installed at the planetarium.

With three more air quality centres, Patna’s air quality can be measured in a more comprehensive and better way, the DyCM said.

He said that large LED screens with the help of meteorological sensors will show the pollutants level such as PM 10, PM 2.5, Nitrogen Oxide, Carbon Monoxide, Sulphur Dioxide apart from temperature, humidity, air speed and its direction.

The deputy chief minister announced that such air ambient centre will soon be set up at Danapur and all the districts will gradually have this facility. (PTI)