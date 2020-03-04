Three nabbed with poppy straw, Charas

STATE TIMES NEWS
Udhampur/JAMMU:
Police on Tuesday nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered 51 Kg of
poppy straw and 164 gm Charas from their possession from different places.
As per the details, a party of Police Station Udhampur led
by Insp. Vijay Singh Choudhary SHO under the supervision of Rajinder Singh
Katoch Addl. SP Udhampur and Dr. Rohit Chadgal Dy.SP Hqrs. Udhampur laid a Naka at Jakhani, NH.
During checking, police intercepted one truck (PB 23E 7517) and found 51 Kg of
poppy straw from it. The accused driver namely Hari Charan Singh, son of Narinder Singh, resident of Ajnala, Punjab
was arrested and a case vide FIR No.
111/20 under Sections 8/15 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police
Station Udhampur. Meanwhile, Kanachak Police on a tip off laid a Naka and
intercepted a youth and during frisking, 112 gm of Charas was recovered from
his possession. The accused identified as Gosha Ram, resident of Malpur
Chadiyan was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered
against him. In another action, Bari
Brahmana Police nabbed a drug peddler and recovered 52 gm Charas from his
possession. The accused has been identified as Balvinder Singh, resident of
Phallain Mandal. 250 liters of illicit liquor seized; 1,000 liters Lahan
destroyed; 2 women among 3 nabbed
Kathua: In
continuation to stringent action against drug menace, Kathua Police on Tuesday
conducted a raid at Village Chack Drab Khan and seized 250 liters of illicit
liquor and destroyed 1,000 liters of Lahan, and arrested three accused including
two women.
Acting swiftly on a tipoff, police team of Police Station
Kathua during a raid at Village Chack Drab Khan in the jurisdiction of Police
Station Kathua seized 250 liters of illicit liquor in illegal possession of
Shakuntla, wife of Kewal Krishan and Preeti, wife of Ashok Kumar, both
residents of Chack Drab Khan. A brewery
(Lahan Bhatti) was also recovered from the possession of Jatinder Kumar, son of
Romesh Kumar, resident of Chack Drab Khan by
Police team. Three FIRs under different sections of Excise Act have
been registered at Police Station Kathua
and investigation initiated into the case.
