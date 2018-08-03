Three nabbed with heroin

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Friday arrested three persons and recovered 55 grams of heroin from their possession.

As per the details, acting sternly against drug menace Incharge Police Post Marheen SI Vishal with his team seized a car (CH03X-6183) along with 55 grams of heroin during checking duty at Pratyal Labzoo Chak from the possession of three accused namely Alam Din son of Ghulam Qadir; Lal Hussain son of Siraj Din both residents of near Batra Hospital Sidhra Jammu and Mohd Yousaf son of Lal Hussain resident of Samba

Trio was arrested and a case vide FIR no 187/18 under section 8/21 NDPS Act was registered against them.