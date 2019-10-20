Three nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA/BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Saturday nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

As per the details, Nagrota Police during Naka in the area intercepted a vehicle and during search of two occupants, recovered 30 gm heroin from their possession. The duo identified as Mohd Aslam, resident of Majalta and Ali, resident of Sunjwan was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.

Meanwhile, Bari Brahmana police during Naka at Balol Khad, intercepted a youth and during frisking recovered 4 kg poppy straw from the bag which he was carrying. The accused identified as Khuda Baksh, resident of Birpur was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.