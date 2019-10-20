Three nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS
NAGROTA/BARI
BRAHMANA: Police on Saturday nabbed three
drug peddlers and recovered contraband from
their possession.
As per the details, Nagrota
Police during Naka in the area intercepted a vehicle and during search of two occupants,
recovered 30 gm heroin from their possession. The duo identified as Mohd Aslam,
resident of Majalta and Ali, resident of Sunjwan was arrested and a case under
relevant sections of law was registered against them.
Meanwhile, Bari Brahmana police
during Naka at Balol Khad, intercepted a
youth and during frisking recovered 4 kg poppy straw from the bag which he was
carrying. The accused identified as Khuda Baksh, resident of Birpur was
arrested and a case under relevant
sections of law was registered against him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B discharged from hospital
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper