Three nabbed with 100 bottles of liquor

n STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Police on Monday foiled two liquor smuggling bids in Manjakote and Kotranka area and nabbed three persons, including two non-state residents, recovering smuggled liquor from their possession.

In Manjakote Police Station, a case vide FIR No.79/2018 under section 48 Excise Act was registered after a police team headed by Head Constable Mohd Sadiq was on Naka duty at Galuti Manjakote on highway signalled an un-numbered motorcycle to stop but motorcyclist tried to escape from the spot.However, alert cops managed to stop the motorcycle and over-powered the driver and pillion rider. A bag was recovered from them and during frisking, cops found 40 bottles of liquor from the bag which they were smuggling towards Bhimber Gali.

Duo have been identified as Laltees son of Agar Lal resident of Aligarh UP and Bura son of Suresh resident of Aligarh UP.

Meanwhile, another police team headed by SHO Kandi Manzoor Kohli during routine patrol on Kotranka – Kandi stretch of road, seen a man moving back after seeing police. He was chased and detained. During search of a bag, which he was carrying, 60 bottles of liquor were recovered from it.

He accused identified as Kapil Dev son of Jagat Ram resident of Kotranka and a case vide FIR No 107/2018 under section 48 A Excise Act was registered against him.