Three missing youths traced

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Three Baramulla based youths who went missing were traced by Ramban District Police on Thursday.

As per the details, Digdol Police on seeing three youths roaming in suspicious circumstances, apprehended them and on questioning it came to fore that they have came from Baramulla.

Police contacted with Baramulla Police and handed over the aforesaid youths. The youths have been identified as Mohd Umeed, Maluf Ahmed and Owais Ahmed.