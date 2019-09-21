Three minors booked for raping 7 years old girl

State Times News

KATHUA: Three minor boys were booked for raping a 7 years old girl in far flung area of Kathua district on Friday.

As per the details, parents of victim girl lodged complaint with police that their 7 years old daughter was kidnapped by the three youths of the area, who later raped her in a nearby primary school. The victim girl was shifted to Kathua hospital in injured condition. Medical examination of victim as well as accused persons has been done. Police has registered a case under POCSO Act and started investigation.