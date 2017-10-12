Three-member media advisory committee formed

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has formed a three-member media advisory committee to submit its recommendations for better management of media in the state.
The director, department of information and public relations, will be the chairman of the committee, while former directors of the department K B Jandial and MS Malik will be its members.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of state media advisory committee, which shall examine the broader aspects of the proposed state media advisory council and shall submit its recommendations for better management of media of the state in future,” an order issued yesterday by the state government reads.
The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within eight months.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Wiz Khalifa to perform in India
Anupam Kher appointed FTII chairman
PM Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 75th birthday
Trends don’t affect my choice of films: Aamir Khan
Apple kills Weinstein-backed biopic on Elvis Presley
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper