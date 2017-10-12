Three-member media advisory committee formed

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has formed a three-member media advisory committee to submit its recommendations for better management of media in the state.

The director, department of information and public relations, will be the chairman of the committee, while former directors of the department K B Jandial and MS Malik will be its members.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of state media advisory committee, which shall examine the broader aspects of the proposed state media advisory council and shall submit its recommendations for better management of media of the state in future,” an order issued yesterday by the state government reads.

The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations within eight months.