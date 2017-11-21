Three LeT militants killed in gunbattle

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed today in a gunbattle with security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation at Magam in Handwara area of Kupwara District in north Kashmir following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said three Lashkar ultras have been killed.

The operation was going on when reports last came in. (PTI)