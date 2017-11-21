Three LeT militants killed in gunbattle

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed today in a gunbattle with security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a search operation at Magam in Handwara area of Kupwara District in north Kashmir following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said three Lashkar ultras have been killed.
The operation was going on when reports last came in. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Winters can affect cardiovascular health: Dr Sushil
A book on my life will be boring, says Irrfan Khan
I do films that touch my heart: Varun Dhawan
Ban screening of ‘Padmavati’ in J&K: Rajput Sabha
Over 10 lakh new cancer cases diagnosed every year: Dr Nadeem
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper