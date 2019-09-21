Three labourers injured

State Times News JAMMU: Three labourers got injured after falling from an under constriction house at Muthi area on Friday. As per the details, three labourers engaged in work fell from a under construction house and got injured. They were shifted to hospital and were identified as Sham Lal, Yoginder Lal and Rajinder Kumar. Police is investigating the matter.
