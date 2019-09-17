Three killed, seven injured in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three persons were killed while seven others got injured in separate accidents in Jammu Division on Monday.

As per the details, three buses rammed into a matador when it applied break in mid of the road in Kartoli area as a result seven persons got injured. The injured were shifted to local hospital. Out of the seven injured, two were shifted to GMC Hospital for treatment and were identified as Rajesh Kumar, son of Ram Dutta, resident of Vijaypur and Rakesh Singh, son of Sunder Singh. Meanwhile, Bablu, son of Daya Ram, resident of R S Pura got injured in a road mishap on September 11 and was under treatment at GMC Hospital. On Monday, he succumbed to injuries. Farooq Ahmed, resident of Darhal who got injured in a mishap on September 7 also succumbed to injuries in hospital.

In another incident, Waseem Ali, son of Ishfaq Ahmed, resident of Rajouri was hit by a car in the area as a result he got injured and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police has registered cases in all the matters and started investigation.