Three killed; five soldiers buried in avalanche, two rescued;Flood alert sounded, NH remains blocked

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: At least three people including a woman have died while five soldiers got buried alive under avalanche out of which two were rescued while Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the second consecutive day and alert sounded across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in view of inclement weather conditions as western disturbance hit the state on April 4.

Over 20 people, who got trapped in flash floods in Poonch district due to continuous heavy rains and flash floods, were rescued by the police teams.

Meanwhile, a woman and cattle died when lightning struck in Budhal area of Rajouri, said the police spokesman.

District administration Ramban has also ordered closure of schools in view of inclement weather condition.

Earlier, the schools were closed in the remote belts but due to continuous rainfall, the region gets prone to landslide following which all schools in the district ordered to remain close for a day, Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Ramban here said.

Aijaz said that the schools will open depending upon the weather.

Western disturbance hit Jammu and Kashmir on April 4 following which heavy rains lashed the plains and fresh snowfall on upper reaches.

Authorities have sounded flood alert due to continuous rains over the past three days following which police set up round-the-clock emergency help lines