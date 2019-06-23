Three killed, five injured in road mishap in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: Three killed and five critically injured in an accident at Kewal Budhal when a tempo traveller turned turtle while travelling from Rajouri to Chasana, Reasi.
All injured are shifted to the District Hospital Rajouri. According to BMO Kanda, all injured are out of danger.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next an action film followed by comedy
Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper