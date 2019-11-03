Three killed as vehicle falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Jammu: Three persons were killed and seven others injured on Sunday when a truck carrying a nomadic family skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.
The accident took place near village Samroli in Udhampur district around 2 am when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while moving from Srinagar to Jammu with a Bhakerwal family, a police official said.
Three persons including a girl were found dead while seven others — three men, a woman and three children — were injured and taken to hospital, the official said, adding the condition of the injured was stated to be “serious”. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajinikanth to be honoured at IFFI, French actor Isabelle Huppert to get Lifetime Achievement Award
Shahid starts preparation for role of cricketer in ‘Jersey’
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper