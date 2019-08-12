Three killed as landslide hits Reasi

Jammu: Three persons of a family were killed and two others injured when they were hit by a big boulder during a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said Monday.

The family had gone to a nearby forest area from their Laar village in Mahore belt when the landslide struck on Sunday evening, they said.

They were hit by a big boulder, resulting in the death of three persons and injuries to two others, they said.

People, police and forest officials retrieved bodies. They have been identified as that of 55-year-old Mehbtaab Begum, 25-year-old Abdual Lateef and 37-year-old Bashir Ahmed they said.

Mehbtaab Begum’s two sons, Nawabdin and Shabir were injured and have been airlifted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu.(PTI)