Three killed, 6 injured in Udhampur mishap

Share Share 0 Share

ARTO cancels driver’s license, suspends permit

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Three persons were killed while six others got injured when a rashly driven matador turned turtle at Barrian locality on Dhar Road in District Udhampur.

The injured persons and the deceased were shifted to District Hospital Udhampur while one critically injured woman was referred to Military Command Hospital Udhampur for specialized treatment.

Following directions of Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla, ARTO Udhampur Rachna Sharma cancelled the driving license of the matador driver Bunty Sharma, son of Ved Parkash, resident of Debrah and also suspended the permit of the matador. Meanwhile, the District Administration has sanctioned Rs 10,000 to each dead person and paid Rs 5,000 cash to injured from Red Cross Society Fund on the spot.

According to reports the driver of rashly driven matador (JK02Q-1889) which was on its way to Slathia Chowk in Udhampur lost control over the vehicle while overtaking another minibus to pick passengers at Barrian locality and as the result vehicle turned turtle leading to death of three persons on the spot and injuring six others.

The police team headed by SHO Inspector Vijay Choudhary and locals shifted the victims to District Hospital.

The two among the deceased persons have been identified as Bushan Kumar, 70, son of Tirath Ram, resident of Barrian and Vinay Kumar, son of Charan Dass, resident of village Lanssi Udhampur while the identity of the third person has not been ascertained yet.

The injured include Simran Sharma, 25, daughter of Bushan Kumar, Tripta Rani, 64, wife of Bushan Kumar, Bindya Devi, 35, wife of Bhupinder, all residents of Barrain, Surinder Butt, 44, son of Niranjan Bhatt, resident of Subash Nagar, Gopal Dass, 30, son of Raj Kumar and Manvi, 15, daughter of Mohinder Singh, resident of Flata in Udhampur. However considering the critical condition of one of the injured persons namely Tripta Devi, doctors referred her to military command hospital in Udhampur.

Meanwhile, Police has kept unidentified body in Mortuary of District Hospital for identification.

On receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla, SSP Rajiv Pandey, ex-MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia and Pawan Gupta rushed to the hospital and interacted with the injured. Udhampur Police has registered the case.