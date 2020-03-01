Three killed, 19 injured in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons were killed, while 19 others injured in separate mishaps here on Saturday.

As per the details, an unknown vehicle hit a pedestrian in Ragru area of Bagh-e-Bahu as a result he got injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Ali Mohammad, son of Mohd Rahim, resident of Anantnag.

Meanwhile, a car hit a man near Digiana resulting into his instant death. The body of deceased has been shifted to mortuary for identification.

An elderly man identified as Ghulam Mohammad Ganie, son of Mukhta Ganie, a resident of Kaloosa Bandipora, was seriously injured after being hit by an ECO car in Bandipora town. He succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. Police has taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case in this regard.

At Dablair area of R S Pura, an uncontrolled car (PB0AZ-7011) hit five girl students who were returning from school after class 10 exam. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital by shopkeepers and locals from where doctors after giving first aid referred them to GMC Hospital. The injured have been identified as Amarjeet Kour; Simranpreet Kour; Akshyapal Kour, Shivani Sharma and Khushi Sharma.

At least 10 people were injured after a SUV skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Reasi district on Saturday, police said.

The driver lost control of the Sumo (JK14A-2336) at a curve on a hilly road near Gram Morh, a police official said.

The occupants of the car were going to Tote Sari village from Reasi. They were hospitalised and the condition of seven of them was stated to be serious, he said.

Those seriously injured were later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the official said.

The injured have been identified as Sukhdev (driver), son of Kartar Singh, resident of Tote Sari; Shiv Kumar, son of Majru Ram, resident of Mathwal; Balwinder, son of Shanker Singh, resident of Devi Garh; Devender, son of Nanak Chand, resident of Akhnoor; Chanchal Singh, son of Chatter Singh, resident of Tote Sari; Shankar, son of Prem Singh, resident of Devi Garh; Lahar, son of Swarn Singh, resident of Tote Sari; Mohan, son of Shanker Dash, resident of Ladha; Bo Bibi, wife of Noor Ahmed, resident of Characote and Srishta Devi, wife of Shiv Kumar, resident of Satwari.

Meanwhile, four persons got injured when a mini-bus (JK14B-9492) they were travelling in turned turtle near Patri area of Udhampur. They were shifted to hospital and have been identified as Som Raj, son of Hans Raj; his wife Sushma Devi and son Vansh, all residents of Roun Domail, Udhampur and Ranjeet Singh.