Three KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday transferred three KAS officers. As per the order, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, KAS, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Anuradha Gupta, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, in addition to her own duties, till further orders; Rehman Ghasi, KAS, Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj Institutions and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Rubeena Kounser, KAS, Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K State Electricity Regulatory Commission, against an available vacancy.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Nana Patekar at BSF hqs in Jammu
Anil Kapoor celebrated birthday on sets of ‘Race 3’
CCI members honour bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi
Jennifer Lawrence visits children’s hospital on Christmas
Socio-economic indicators influence health outcomes: Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper