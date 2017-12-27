Three KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday transferred three KAS officers. As per the order, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, KAS, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Anuradha Gupta, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, in addition to her own duties, till further orders; Rehman Ghasi, KAS, Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj Institutions and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Rubeena Kounser, KAS, Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K State Electricity Regulatory Commission, against an available vacancy.